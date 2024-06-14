Dividends declared and multi-millions signed at 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) in the Bahamas!

Super Wealthy African leaders descend on the Bahamas!

Bahamas Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis are pictured, centre, with distinguished delegates. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Commonwealth of The Bahamas hosted more than 3,000 delegates of the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) held at Baha Mar Convention Centre, June 12 – 14 2024.

The meetings were held under the theme, ‘Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.’

It was the first AAM held in the Caribbean region.

Prominent delegates from political and other fields attended the conclave that included presidential plenary and high-level panel sessions.

Focus was placed on the emerging neo-protectionism of advanced economies and the need for Africans to pursue self-determination in the context of a global Africa that includes the Caribbean, and the Diaspora generally.