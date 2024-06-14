Young woman shot dead after altercation in Vinspen Road Home – WRONG FRIENDS LED TO MEAGAN’s DEATH!

Beautiful Meagan shot dead last evening after showing up with female at a male home.

NASSAU| A young beautiful woman is dead today following a violent exchange with friends outside a home on St. Vincent Road off Cowpen Road in Southern New Providence.

Bahamas Press is learning a male shot a beautiful girl who goes by the name Meagan outside his residence on St. Vincent Road.

The male along with four adult females are in police custody after a fatal shooting incident claimed the life of Meagan around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday 13th June, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, a group of females (included the deceased) arrived at a residence on Vinspen Road, off Cowpen Road, and confronted an adult male and female in the home. It is reported that the male produced a firearm and fatally shot one of the females.

Subsequently, police arrested the male resident along with four females. How all these people get firearms which are illegal?

Meagan becomes the 55th homicide victim in the country.

