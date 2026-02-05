Another resignation in the FNM this time coming from the SENATE!

Maxine Seymour tenders her resignation and thanks Hubert Minnis for appointing her!

NASSAU| Free National Movement Senator Maxine Seymour fought back tears Wednesday as she delivered her final address in the Upper Chamber.

Seymour, first appointed to the Senate in 2021 under the Minnis administration, formally announced her resignation bringing to a close nearly two government cycles of legislative service and advocacy.

While she offered no specific details about her departure, Seymour described the decision as “guided,” suggesting a purposeful transition to the next chapter.

Colleagues from both sides of the aisle paid tribute to her contributions, offering words of encouragement as the outgoing senator grew visibly emotional, thanking the party that appointed her and reflecting on her time as senator.

Just yesterday following the ratification of Rick Fox executives and members of the Garden Hills Constituency resigned from the branch a fact now being denied by the party.

Now here goes a female senator! It ain’t long NOW!