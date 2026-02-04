Former CFO denies stealing nearly half a million dollars from the company

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| The former chief financial officer of Paradise Construction Company has denied allegations that she stole nearly half a million dollars from the company.

Prosecutors allege that Monique Minnis stole $455,838.52 from the company between August 8, 2024 and April 17, 2025.

Minnis is accusing of having forging receipts from the National Insurance Board, Department of Immigration and Ministry of Finance for the payment of NIB contributions, work permits and business licenses.

Minnis denied charges of stealing by reason of employment, possession of forged document and uttering forged documents at her arraignment before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Minnis’ bail has been set at $95,000. She’s required to check in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station weekly and her trial is set for March 18.