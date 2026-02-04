Young male attempted to take his own life on Grand Bahama

FREEPORT| A juvenile male is receiving medical care following an alleged suicide attempt at a residence on Churchill Drive in Grand Bahama.

Police say they were alerted to the incident around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday and responded to the home, where the teen was found unresponsive. He was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Authorities later indicated the juvenile had reportedly ingested medication and attempted to harm himself before a family member intervened.

The matter remains under investigation.