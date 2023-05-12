Another traffic fatality this morning – this time on Milo Butler Highway…

NÀSSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are recording the county’s latest Traffic Fatality, which has resulted in the death of a 37 year old male.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday May 12th 2023. Initial information revealed, that sometime around 5:19.a.m, while driving on the northern side of Sir Milo Butler Highway, the victim lost control of his black Nissan Note and collided into the back of a white flatbed truck, which was also traveling in a northern direction.

Emergency Medical Services were contacted and on arrival rendered medical assistance to the

victim. Subsequently, he succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Investigation continue into this matter.

This latest fatality records the 5th Bahamian to die on streets in just over a week. One Thursday morning Pelican Bay employee Antinque McKinney lost control of her vehicle on Grand Bahama and crash Into a tree. Friends say she had just dropped off a coworker and was headed home. She never made it.

Bahamas Press is warning drivers to adhere to he rules of the road. Drive with due care and attention. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Cut spreed to the 35mph limits. Drive to arrive alive.

We report yinner decide!