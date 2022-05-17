Another young Bahamian has found success in his academic goals…

Kalon Duncanson

FREEPORT| Congratulations comes from Ms. Kendra Shakespeare, Mother, Ms. Dorothy Shakespeare, Grandmother, Ms. Thelma Shakespeare, Great-Grandmother, his sister Khyla Shakespeare and the family of Kalon Duncanson, for his outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.

The former Head Boy of St. Georges High School, was just elected President of the Student Government Association at the University of Southern Mississippi. As President, He leads two campuses, Gulf Park & Long Beach, Mississippi. He will be managing a budget of $15,000 while leading four SGA Executives at the Vice President level in finance, judicial affairs and student programming. He also leads four other Senators at the Gulf Park Campus.

Kalon reports directly to the Vice Provost Office and serves on leadership university committees with the President and Executive VP’s of the University.

He received Honors for Research, titled “Divers Perceived Value and Satisfaction on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.” He was recently chosen to participate in the British Study Abroad Program, in London, England, this Summer 2022.

He has made the President’s List(All A’s) and the Dean’s List consistently since being at the University of Southern Mississippi. He is the recipient of the Bahamas National Tuition Assistance Scholarship Program, UNEXSO Int. Most Outstanding Intern(2017) and the University of Southern Mississippi Student Employee of the Year Award to name a few.

Again, Congratulations Kalon.