Mrs Ann Marie Davis at launch “Mangrove Mania”…

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip Davis visited Grand Bahama to participate in delivering the charge and the symbolic ringing of the bell to launch “Mangrove Mania”. Several volunteer teams have now been deployed to find mangrove propagules for planting.

The purpose is to plant thousands of mangroves and restore miles of shorelines which were extensively damaged by hurricanes, especially Dorian. The event was organized by Waterkeepers Bahamas.

Mrs. Davis challenged the young teams to find a minimum of 30,000 mangrove propagules to plant to protect our shorelines from storm winds and surge.

She also stressed the importance of mangroves as a water filter and being an important part of our ecosystem.

Mrs. Davis along with Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey toured the Coral Vita premises, noting the steps to preserve and grow our coral in record short time. They both planted mangroves and later attended lunch at the Stone Crab restaurant.

Mrs. Davis and Ms. Moxey were well received. Everyone displayed their profound pleasure to meet and greet the ladies.