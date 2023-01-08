APRIL Crowthers passes in ICU…

April Crowthers

BP Breaking| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of April Crowthers.

The FNM has released a statement:

“It is with deep sadness that we express our sympathies to the family of our beloved Past President of the Grand Bahama FNM Women’s Association, April Crowther-Gow. We are stunned by her passing and offer our prayers to her family, friends and those she held dear.

“April was a tenacious and loyal supporter of our great Party, but above all, she was an amazing human being who never waivered in speaking her mind or helping her community and country. She was indeed a patriot of the highest regard and will be greatly missed,” Grand Bahama FNM Women’s Association

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnLHHM3OCg9/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=