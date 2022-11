Keithra Stubbs and Andrew Burrows aka MICE.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the second victim in that double homicide on Lightbourne Street in Rock Crusher last evening.

Keithra Stubbs the female friend of Andrew Burrows aka MICE was gunned down Sunday evening in that fatal incident.

Burrows was on bail for the murder of Craig Woods back in 2018.

We report yinner decide.