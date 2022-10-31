Davis set to appoint new Public Service Commission…

The Public Service Commission office on Meeting Street!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that the Public Service Commission appointed by Former PM Hubert Minnis has been sent packing.

The Commission was the last great grip of Hubert Minnis on the public service; which held back appointments and promotions in the service.

BP has learned Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC MP has invited decent Rev’d Fr. JAMES MOULTRIE to the Commission and a new group is being assembled.

We understand the outgoing crew are not happy and the Government will soon make an announcement on its newly appointed Commission.

Now this is welcoming news to BP as we understand the Comnission was the last stumbling block of the Minnis Regime.

We report yinner decide!