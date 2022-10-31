Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister takes ‘Trees that Feed’ initiative to Grand Bahama

Minister Moxey, Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Russell at Coral Vita

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Representing the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis continued her initiative for New Providence and the Family Islands of planting ‘Trees that Feed,’ during her latest visit to Grand Bahama Island.

Following a tour of the Backyard Nursery Display Area at Coral Vita Saturday, October 29th, Mrs. Davis, accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, and Mrs. Patrice Russell, wife of Senator Kirkland Russell, donned gloves and took to the soil at Coral Vita to plant a single breadfruit tree, which is at the fore of her initiative. Mrs. Davis and Minister Moxey also visited the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, and planted a breadfruit tree there.

Breadfruit is a newly recognized superfood. Mrs. Davis said she chose breadfruit because of its gluten-free and cholesterol-free qualities, and because just one breadfruit tree can feed a family of four for over 50 years. Each breadfruit tree can bear around 200 fruit per year, producing fruit within three to five years, and trees can live 80 years or more.

Today, breadfruit is grown in over 90 countries. Popular in countries throughout the region like Dominica, Haiti, Trinidad, and Jamaica, Mrs. Davis pointed out that breadfruit is now gaining popularity in The Bahamas.

The ‘Trees that Feed’ initiative aligns with the Davis Administration’s overall vision for sustainable living. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)