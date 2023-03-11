Attorney Anthony Thompson passes at 82…

Anthony Thompson, 82

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now report the sudden passing of attorney Anthony Thompson. He passed away at his Prospect Ridge home this afternoon suddenly in what some are describing as having a cardiac arrest.

Anthony worked as an attorney at law and operated businesses. He was 82-years-old. He was a strong catholic and a decent gentleman. He was a graduate of the 1952 class at St. John’s College.

He was married to Mrs Ella Thompson and to her and the children, we extend our condolences.

This latest incident is the second attorney to pass away today and the third in a week. Andrew Thompson, who once worked with Anthony also passed away just over a week ago having the same heart failure. And former Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon “The General” Bethell also passed away of a cardiac arrest around 1 am on Saturday morning. He too was a practicing attorney. He was 62.

What is causing all these heart failures since the pandemic in the country?

