Gas dealers Cartel has tricked yinner again! STATIONS NEVER CLOSED AS ANNOUNCED!

Gas Stations never closed!

NASSAU| Gas stations are wide open this morning after telling a big lie on social media last evening.

How it worked? They got an employee to tell you gas stations will be closed Saturday morning. You, in a panic over this lie, rush to the gas station and full up your tanks in fear. You got fooled again and it isn’t April’s Fool yet!

Meanwhile, the cartel members race off to the banks leaving customers looking confused! Ya mean yinner haven’t learned anything from the pandemic and the foodstores?

Remember this: gas station operators (many of them) have loans. They owe the banks! They have staff and they have businesses which rely on your purchases. If they close down, they lose. You might be inconvenienced but those operations will exist with or without the dealer in place.

Stop the game! Stop getting fooled! And if ya smart …. you will be planning to make your next vehicle purchase an electric car anyway!