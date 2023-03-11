The body of a homeless man washed up near the Wharf at the back of Senior Frogs Friday evening…

Homeless man found in waters near Senior Frogs along the Wharf.

NASSAU| Police are examining the scene in the waters near the popular eatery Senior Frogs along the Wharf where the body of a male floated near to the ramp.

The victim has not been identified, but sources tell us the male was dressed in multiple clothing and is believed to be a homeless man who frequented the Bay Street area.

It is still unclear what lead to his death and discovery along the Wharf. However, we are BP are looking closely into this latest event which for now is classified as a drowning incident.

Police are investigating.

