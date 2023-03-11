Educator Paul Knowles passes…

Paul Knowles

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of educator Mr.Paul Knowles.

Mr Knowles had a passion for education and loved every opportunity to share his knowledge with all he came into contact with. He had a heart of service as he was a proud Kiwanian.

Knowles was awarded Teacher of The Year of Central Abaco Primary 2017-19 and District of Abaco Teacher of The Year 2017-19. He was later promoted to Acting Principal of the James A. Pinder Primary School.

He was a native of Eleuthera and a man of a high standards and professionalism.

He loved his family deeply especially his little sister. Knowles served as Acting Principal at James Cistern Primary School, and then Teacher at Rock Sound Primary School, South Eleuthera up to his demise.

May his soul forever rest in eternal peace. REST ON MR. PAUL KNOWLES!