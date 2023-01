Mary Emily Oriel Rodgers aged 75

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of attorney Mary Emily Oriel Rodgers aged 75 of Shangrila, Eastern Road, who died at her residence on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023.

She was called to the Bahamas Bar on January 5, 1972.

She is survived by her Sister: Patricia Elaine Joan Rodgers; Brother: Kenneth Jonathan Arnold Rodgers; and a host of other relatives and friends.