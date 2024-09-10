Aviation Announces the North Eleuthera International Airport $55m Loan Signing & Project Launch

The signing ceremony was attended by the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of The Bahamas; the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; Hon. Members of the Cabinet of The Bahamas; Members of Parliament for Eleuthera; the SFD delegation and other senior government officials.



NASSAU, Bahamas – Sept. 6th, 2024 – The Government of The Bahamas, through the Department of Aviation within the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, and the Airport Authority, will enter into a $55 million loan agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development to expedite required upgrades to the North Eleuthera International Airport. The loan agreement will be formally signed at 10 a.m. on Monday, 9 Sept. 2024, at the North Eleuthera Airport in Lower Bogue, Eleuthera.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, expressed the importance of the loan agreement: “Our Administration has built strong international partnerships to support our National Development Goals, with this loan signifying the benefits of these relationships. The further development of transportation services in the Family Islands is not only vital to the continued growth of our nation’s number one industry, but also to the economic growth of the people of Eleuthera. With the signing of this agreement, we will be able to revitalize the North Eleuthera Airport, providing it with the necessary facilities to establish its status as a world class international airport and improve the experiences of passengers travelling both to and from the destination.”

In March of 2023, the Government of The Bahamas commenced a process to identify airports in the Family Islands to be developed as part of The Family Islands Renaissance Project.

Articulated in this Administration’s Blueprint for Change, the upcoming transformation of the North Eleuthera Airport affirms the commitment of The Government of The Bahamas to support our Family Islands through significant capital development projects, inclusive of radical airport infrastructural upgrades.

“Improving airport infrastructure and ensuring their strategic development is a critical component of our National Aviation Strategic Plan,” said Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General of Tourism and Director of Aviation. “In carrying out the transport of passengers and cargo, airlines require safe, efficient and affordable airport infrastructure to sustain their operations”.

This initiative aims to accomplish several objectives: to attract more direct international and domestic traffic to Bahamian airports to generate economic growth and employment; to aid in the creation of opportunities for local entrepreneurs and stakeholders; to deliver facilities and infrastructure that increase operational efficiencies; to improve user experiences; and provide structural security capable of withstanding storm surge and wind conditions equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.

In addition, MOTIA in collaboration with the Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs will launch Expression of Interest for the RFPs for terminals at North Eleuthera, Black Point Exuma and Mayaguana. “This project reflects our commitment to ensure that every Bahamian, regardless of where they live, benefits from modern reliable infrastructure. “We are building for the future,” said DPM Cooper.

The Ministry of Tourism remains committed to exploring further opportunities that will enhance our tourism sector and improve travelling experiences for both locals and visitors across The Islands of The Bahamas.