Convicted murderer escapes from Princess Margaret Hospital

Convicted murderer 31-year-old Anthony Bethel

thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Authorities have launched an extensive manhunt for 31-year-old Anthony Bethel, who escaped while under custody at Princess Margaret Hospital today.

Bethel, who recently received a murder conviction and is awaiting sentencing, managed to flee around 3:30 p.m. while awaiting medical attention.

Bethel was last seen wearing blue jeans and a shirt with yellow and black stripes.

Law enforcement agencies have identified several areas where Bethel is known to frequent, including East and Lewis Streets, Montel Heights, and Masons Addition.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police have urged the public not to approach Bethel if spotted and to report any sightings immediately.

The manhunt is ongoing, with officers deploying all available resources to capture the escaped convict.

A jury by verdict of 6 to 3 found Bethel guilty of the murder of the May 26, 2015 murder of Georgette Rahming.

She was sitting on the porch of her home on Palmetto Avenue when she was shot by Bethel.

According to Bethel’s confession, the killing was a hit. He said he shot dead Rahming on orders from a man called Shaddy.

According to him, Rahming and Shaddy had fallen out a few weeks before her murder and had threatened each other.