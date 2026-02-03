Bahamas Customs donates laptops and other equipment to T.A. Thompson Junior High School

Bahamas Customs donation to T.A. Thompson Junior High School, February 2, 2026

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Customs and Excise Department donated fifteen laptops, twelve USB drives and one printer to T.A. Thompson Junior High School which has been their adopted school since 2014.

The presentation was part of a series of activities commemorating International Customs Day 2026, which is celebrated annually in January by the global customs community. The presentation was made by Comptroller Ralph Munroe, Deputy Comptroller Cloretta Gomez, and senior officers to the school principal and staff of T.A. Thompson school, February 2, 2026 on the school grounds.

(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)