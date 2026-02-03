Lessons from Girl Guides stayed with her, said Mrs. Davis at Girl Guides seminar

Lady Ann Marie Davis speaking with Girls Guides. Mrs. Davis is pictured addressing attendees.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister and head of the Office of the Spouse, said ‘Guided by Courage, United Against Violence,’ the theme for the Bahamas Girls Guides Association’s annual empowerment seminar, speaks directly to the values that shape confident and compassionate young women.

Mrs. Davis addressed the 12 to 18-year-old Rangers and Guides as well as parents and leaders at Legacy House, the association’s headquarters, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The Girl Guides movement teaches leadership, service and responsibility. “You are being prepared not only to succeed, but to lead with integrity and compassion,” Mrs. Davis said. “Each of you carries the ability to influence your world in positive ways.

“I am a testament to that statement being a former Girl Guide and to this day I can still tie reef knots, double overhand knots, and I am still living by our Girl Guide Motto — Be Prepared.”

Topics addressed included Staying Safe in Today’s World, Understanding and Preventing Human Trafficking, and God’s Girls Walking in Worth, Wisdom and Courage.

hoto before the seminar: Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister (second from right); Leja Burrows, BGGA Chief Commissioner (right); Vivan Brown BGGA Sunflowers Leader (second left); and Bryinda Russell, BGGA Brownies leader.

