Grand Bahama’s first temporary shelter officially opens in Eight Mile Rock

The Hon. Myles K. LaRoda; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith and other government officials open new Social Services’ 10 fully-equipped temporary shelter units.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — On January 30, 2026, the Department of Social Services, under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, held the official opening ceremony of Grand Bahama’s first temporary shelter in Pine Forest, Eight Mile Rock.

In attendance were the Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith and other government officials.

The facility comprises 10 fully-equipped units and represents a significant step in providing support and assistance to residents facing difficult times.

Minister LaRoda stated that the shelter is designed to provide holistic support, helping residents transition from need to long-term self-sufficiency.

“It is designed to sustain Bahamians, not merely by providing temporary shelter, but with accompanying programs,” he said.

“From the moment someone enters, there is intentional support, structured guidance, training referrals and more. This means no one should leave the same way they arrive.”

The Government supports this initiative by integrating apprenticeship programmes, upskilling, and vocational training through institutions such as the Bahamas Technical and Business Institute (BTBI) that are incorporated through referrals to ensure residents receive comprehensive development opportunities.

Recognising that crises often stem from family strain, the shelter includes family-focused interventions such as parenting support and family engagement programmes.

Residents will also have access to practical learning opportunities, including budgeting, skills retraining, workforce preparation and personal development.



“The goal is not just entry — it is progress; not just assistance, but positive outcomes,” LaRoda said.

Minister Moxey noted: “This safe haven will have a direct impact on the lives of those who need it most.

“It will provide comfort and strengthen the Department of Social Services’ capacity to assist in times of unimaginable hardship, displacement, and crisis.”

New Social Services shelter on Grand Bahama