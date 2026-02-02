Chester Cooper named JCN Person of The Year, 2025

L-R – JCN CEO Kimaley Jones, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, Dame Cynthia Pratt, Person of the Year Chester Cooper, and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon I. Chester Cooper has been named the JCN Person of the Year, 2025, a fitting tribute on its Silver Jubilee Anniversary.

The small boy who grew up in humble beginnings in Forbes Hill, Exuma, determined to mark the trajectory of his future, became not only a leader in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas but globally in record achievements in Tourism.

On Friday, January 30, 2026 at the Jones Communications Media Theatre on University Drive, he was presented by Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as the JCN Person of the Year, 2025.

Amongst invited guests were the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Cabinet Ministers; His Excellency Wendall Jones, Ambassador of The Bahamas to the United States of America; and past honourees.

It was the second time Cooper received such an honour. He, along with John Wilson, was named JCN Person of The Year, 2011.

Prime Minister Davis congratulated JCN for not only naming Chester Cooper as its Person of the Year for 2025, but also for recognizing a man’s character.

“The story of Chester Cooper is a Bahamian story. It is a story that starts in Forbes Hill, Exuma. And if you know anything about Family Island people, you know what that means. You grow up learning discipline early. You learn respect. You learn to show up. You learn that you cannot talk your way out of everything. Eventually, you must deliver,” the prime minister said.

He continued, “And when you think about what he has represented for The Bahamas internationally, including his election as Vice-President of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly representing the Americas region, it is a sign that The Bahamas can lead in the world, not as spectators, but as contributors.”

The prime minister said, however, that what he admires mostly about Chester Cooper is his Family Island roots: he’s not forgotten the people, the communities, those who gave him a chance, and his connection with young people.

Humbled by the honour, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper thanked his wife Cecilia and children “because they are my first team, my strongest foundation … the quiet strength behind the public work.”

He thanked the Prime Minister for his kind remarks, and for his ‘strong, compassionate, visionary’ leadership. He thanked JCN for the honour and congratulated the team for “leadership in this space, your consistency, and for recognizing Bahamians at every opportunity.”

DPM Cooper also recognized the people of Exuma, the island of his birth.

“Exuma raised me. Exuma shaped me. Exuma gave me the values that I carry into every room I enter. I would not be standing here without the people who lifted me up from those early days, the relatives, the neighbors, the teachers, the pastors, and the community leaders who poured into me.”

A thank you also went out to the executives and staff of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation for their hard work and dedication to the tourism product.

The JCN Person of The Year Award was institutionalized as recognition for the person who used head, heart and soul for the common good in The Bahamas.

The Late Sir Lynden Pindling, Prime Minister and “Father of The Nation” was the first recipient — JCN Person of the Year, 2000. The first female Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles was named JCN Person of The Year, 2024.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)