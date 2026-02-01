Attorney General Outlines Legislative Achievements and Future Reforms at BFSB CEO Conclave 2026 Legislative Update

Sen Hon. Ryan Pinder – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator, the Hon. Ryan Pinder, reaffirmed The Bahamas’ position as a competitive, compliant, and innovative international financial centre during remarks delivered at the BFSB CEO Conclave 2026 Legislative Update, January 29, 2026.

Addressing senior executives and industry leaders, Senator Pinder provided a comprehensive legislative update highlighting the Government’s progress over the past four years in strengthening financial services products while maintaining rigorous international compliance standards.

“The Bahamas, as a sovereign financial centre with a nimble and responsive legislative framework, continues to innovate and adapt in order to remain a jurisdiction of choice,” Senator Pinder said.

Strengthened Compliance and Global Standing



The Attorney General noted that under the current administration, The Bahamas achieved compliant or largely compliant ratings across all 40 FATF Recommendations, was removed from the European Union’s non-cooperative list on economic substance, and continues to work closely with the OECD on Common Reporting Standard (CRS) compliance. Preparations are also underway for the country’s fifth round CFATF mutual evaluation.

“These outcomes required deliberate legislative reform and sustained policy focus,” Senator Pinder stated. “Compliance is not optional—it is foundational to our credibility and continued access to global markets.”

Legislative Innovation and Product Development

Among the key legislative advancements highlighted were:

IBC Demergers: Amendments to the International Business Companies Act enabling the demerger of IBCs, providing greater flexibility for corporate restructuring.

New Segregated Accounts Company Act, 2025: Modernizing SAC legislation to allow demergers, redomiciliation into The Bahamas, incorporated cells with legal personality, and non-regulated purposes.

Trustee Arbitration Reforms: Amendments facilitating the private arbitration of trust disputes, reinforcing confidentiality and global competitiveness.

Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2024 (DARE): Establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital asset businesses, including custodial services, derivatives, staking, and stablecoins.

Legislating for International Standards

Mr. Pinder also outlined significant compliance-driven reforms, including updates to beneficial ownership laws, restrictions on nominee arrangements, enhanced trustee reporting obligations, and expanded powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to support international cooperation in asset recovery.

“These reforms ensure that innovation is paired with integrity,” he said. “Without compliance, innovation cannot succeed.”

Future Legislative Initiatives

Looking forward, the Attorney General previewed several upcoming initiatives, including:

A Usufruct Interest Bill, introducing a civil-law inspired property interest designed to attract European and Latin American clients.

A Private Equity SmartFund, tailored to valuation and accounting realities in private equity.

Proposed DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) legislation, positioning The Bahamas at the forefront of blockchain governance structures.

New CRS legislation requiring one-time registration of all financial institutions by June 2026, regardless of reportable account status.

In closing, Senator Pinder emphasized the importance of partnership between government and industry and expressed appreciation for the collaboration over the past four years.

“As we approach the end of this administration’s term, I thank you for your engagement and cooperation in advancing our shared objective—positioning The Bahamas as a trusted, innovative, and compliant financial services jurisdiction,” he said.