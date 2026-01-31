Robyn Lynes, Randy Rolle, Reneika Knowles and Obie Roberts are all set to be announced on Sunday as Candidates for the PLP

Robyn Lynes, Randy Rolle, Reneika Knowles and Obie Roberts.

NASSAU| The PLP is now finalizing its list of candidates set to be announced on Sunday. Senator Randy Rolle, and Reneika Knowles are set to be announced for Bimini and Long Island.

Some 13 remaining candidates are expected to be announced on Sunday closing the class of 2026 for the General Elections. The Party’s National General Council are expected to meet at 4pm to ratify the candidates.

BP is now learning the list of candidates set to be ratified by the National General Council on Sunday are: Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC – Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador; Deputy PM I Chester Cooper – Exuma and Ragged Island – Glenys Hanna-Martin – Englerston; Keno Wong – St Anne’s; Dr Monique Pratt – East Grand Bahama; Eddie Whann- Marco City; Ginger Moxey – Pineridge; Paco Deal – Central Grand Bahama; Kingsley Smith – West Grand Bahama; Reneika Knowles – Long Island; Randy Rolle – Bimini and The Berry Islands; Robyn Lynes – Killarney and Obie Roberts – Southern Shores.

