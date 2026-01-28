FNM loses hope in St Barnabas and Centreville as FNM candidates backs-out of both constituencies…

SIX FNMs showed up at Shanendon Cartwright’s farewell meeting in St Barnabas as INCOMING MP Michael Halkitis runs off with the constituency!

Jamal Moss, Michael Pintard and Richard Rudon in photo. STRONG PLP TSUNAMI BLUE WALL SET TO TAKE OVER THE FNM!

NASSAU| Another Free National Movement candidate is opting to drop out his political ambitions in an inner-city community.

BP can report a flopped meeting inside the FNM branch at St. Barnabas organized by Shanendon Cartwright proves that the seat has already won by incoming PLP candidate Michael Halkitis.

Cartwright held a meeting with just six supporters gathered telling them he will no longer seek nomination in the constituency. He could have told them that over a conference call. The truth is, not even the FNM or its leadership is interested in the outgoing deputy leader of the party.

The opposition party was considering to ratify defeated aspirant Jamal Moss as the candidate in St. Barnabas, but just after just two walkabout with those same 6 persons, the FNM is finding little success on the ground in St. Barnabas. The party has offered Moss no solid funding and from the looks of things he will need that small job at ZNS!

Meanwhile St. Barnabas’s INCOMING MP PLP candidate Michael Halkitis is moving through the constituency like a ROCKSTAR with widespread support across the community.

BP can also confirm no FNM is seeking a nomination in PLP stronghold Centreville where MP Jomo Campbell serves as MP. Campbell is a powerhouse in the bedrock PLP seat once held for years by former PM Perry Christie.

Two FNM hopefuls Frankie Campbell and Richard Rudon were canvassing the community but those nominees have both stepped back from being ratified. Pintard has a problem. Meanwhile Former PM Hubert Minnis man Ricardo Smith, is also begging around for funds to try his hand as an independent candidate.

With potential FNMs candidates backing away from the 2026 General Elections just weeks away from now, and with the Opposition FNM polling numbers trailing below 33% across the country an election uphill battle is setting-in on Pintard FNM.

Added with the Minnis faction/breakaway prepared to sit-out this election year from campaigning, along with little funding to support the FNM campaign opposition members tell BP the evidence of a two-straight Davis WIN is becoming real as the days progress. It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!