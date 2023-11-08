The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Annual Church Service on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, East Street and Sunlight Cottage. (Photo by Force Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Rolle)

NASSAU| The Minister of National Security, the Honorable Wayne Munroe, KC, MP, commended members of The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for their dedicated service during the organization’s Annual Church Service on Sunday November 5th, 2023, at Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, East Street and Sunlight Cottage.

Held under the theme, “Building on the Legacy – Advancing towards Corrections”, the organization is observing seventy-one (71) years of continued service to the community.

Minister Munroe told those in attendance that overseas training for the men and women play a vital role for the advancement of the organization towards correctional status. He alluded his government’s commitment to assuring the organization is equipped with the necessary tools needed to succeed.

Senior Pastor of the church, Bishop Hulan Hanna Sr., delivered the message. As he thanked the retired officers for paving the way for a better organization, he also encouraged the serving officers to maintain a sense of respect and discipline while performing their duties. He also commended Acting Commissioner Doan Cleare and his Executive Team and the men and women of The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for their valuable contributions to the country.

Also, in attendance were Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson, and Heads and representatives of various government and private agencies.