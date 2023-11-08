Pintard goes against his Cabinet oaths!

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding recent statements made by Michael Pintard, a former Cabinet Minister, in which he claimed to have opposed the formation of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority following Hurricane Dorian. While it is essential for individuals to have the freedom to voice their opinions and concerns, it is equally crucial for public officials to uphold the principles of collective responsibility and maintain the integrity of the Cabinet’s confidentiality.

As a Cabinet Minister, Mr. Pintard took an oath to not disclose the deliberations and proceedings of Cabinet. The principles of collective responsibility dictate that when a minister is part of a decision-making body like the Cabinet, they should either support the decisions made or, if in strong disagreement, resign from their post. Mr. Pintard chose to remain in his role at the time, which implies his acceptance of the Cabinet’s decisions, whatever his personal reservations may have been.

Furthermore, Mr. Pintard’s recent comments expose a significant hypocrisy, given his past call for the resignation of Minister Glenys Hanna Martin when she voiced her opposition to the Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) deal after it was approved by the government and Cabinet in March 2023. At that time, Mr. Pintard emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, stating that ministers must publicly support Cabinet decisions or leave the Cabinet.

The Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure’s Clause 20 is clear in stating, “it would be wrong for a member of Cabinet to claim or disclaim personal responsibility for any part of a decision of Cabinet. The oath of a member of Cabinet remains binding even after their resignation, dismissal, or the dissolution of the Government.”

These principles are fundamental to the functioning of a responsible and accountable government. Mr. Pintard’s recent statements, in light of his prior stance and the Manual’s guidance, raise serious questions about his commitment to these principles and the integrity of his actions. We hope that Mr. Pintard clarifies his position on these matters, as they could undermine the trust and respect expected of those who hold positions of responsibility.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Bahamian