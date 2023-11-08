POLICE INVESTIGATE ATTEMPTED SUICIDE OF DETAINEE IN CUSTODY

NASSAU| An adult male detainee in police custody is currently being closely monitored by medical personnel following a suicide attempt while at the Fox Hill Police Station.

According to initial reports, shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday 8th November, 2023 officers attached to the Fox Hill Police Station, while making routine checks in the station cell block discovered the male with his jacket tied around his neck, which was also tied to the cell door.

The detainee’s jacket was removed, and Emergency Medical Services were notified who transported the detainee to the hospital for medical assistance.

The detainee is in police custody for the offence of Armed Robbery and is awaiting arraignment.