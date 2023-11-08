Why would an armoured security cash transport company transport $1.5 million in a PASSO? THIS IS UNTHINKABLE!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| TWO men accused of stealing more than $1m from a bank security car at an airport last week were in court on Monday – where they were each granted $250,000 bail.

The pair are accused of breaking into the rear window of an unattended security vehicle transporting cash for the Bank of the Bahamas to a private airport on November 2. The suspects reportedly stole $1,475,000 in cash.

Oral Roberts, 34, and Akeil Holmes, 26, were charged with stealing and conspiracy to commit stealing yesterday before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

Holmes faced additional charges of money laundering and receiving.

Nathan Smith and Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused.

Later the same day, Holmes was allegedly found with $45,000 in cash.

After pleading not guilty, the accused were informed that they have to sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm as a condition of their bail.

The two are expected to return to court for trial on February 20 and 21 next year.