Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of stellar civil servant Barbara Pinder…

Retired Civil Servant Barbara Pinder

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight with sadness the sudden passing of Inagua native Mrs Barbara Pinder.

The stellar civil servant, who was supposed to be enjoying her retirement, was a secretary in the Ministry of Education for many years.

Mrs Pinder is the sister-in-law of former Grand Bahama MP Fredrick McAlpine. She had a brother and two nephews died last year of Covid19. Last year Pinder also caught a serious dose of the deadly virus and has had health challenges ever since. She passed away last evening.

Tonight we pray for her family and friends and pray that her GOOD AND GRACIOUS – ALL MERCIFUL AND KIND GOD grant her rest eternal.