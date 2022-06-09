Business consultant Cyndi Williams-Rahming passes…

Cyndi Williams-Rahming

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting the sudden passing of Cyndi Williams- Rahming today.

She was a powerful business consultant, who once served as the Sr. Vice President of Pickett Foods Ltd – the parent company responsible for bringing McDonalds to the Bahamas. She was also once the consultant for business development at the Caribbean Bottling Company and back in the day worked at the BCB.

In April 2020 she was named one of the top 25 Business Women in the Bahamas.

BP expresses condolences to the Williams family; Mickey and Debbie, on the passing of their their sister and Soldier Road girl, Cyndi Williams-Rahming.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in power!