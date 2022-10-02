Bahamasair flight attendants call in sick

Bahamasair new ATR aircrafts.

NASSAU| Bahamasair flights on several family islands were cancelled today after the majority of flights attendants, scheduled to work, called in sick.

Flight services were impacted on Freeport, Abaco, Georgetown and Eleuthera.

Flight attendants accused executive management of stalling with negotiations and changing the wording in the agreement as members of other unions receive better compensation.

Customer service representatives are now waiting to see how this situation plays out before they take similar action.

Growing tension comes as

Bahamasair plans to expand its fleet by four aircraft by summer 2023.

Following a rough 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a virtual halt, the national flag carrier reported a stronger than expected summer in 2021.

In 2021, the airline recouped about 60 to 65 percent of 2019’s numbers. The airline also experienced a relatively good holiday travel season last year.