Bahamasair opens City Ticket Office at Southwest Plaza

Officials tour the newly opened Bahamasair’s City Ticket Office in the Southwest Plaza, Carmichael Road on Friday, February 2, 2024. Pictured are Anthony Miller, board member; Dr. Tyneil Cargill, board member; Melony Rahming, board member; Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer; Tanya Pratt, Chairman, Board of Directors, Bahamasair; Dwayne Davis, Bahamasair Deputy Chair; Tracy Cooper, Managing Director of Bahamasair Holdings Ltd; and Apostle Raymond Wells.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Carmichael Road area has long been dubbed “City 2000” due to the massive population shift to that fast-growing community.

In this vein, Bahamasair has decided to open its City Ticket Office (CTO) to accommodate that growing residential and commercial area.

The grand opening took place on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the new office spaces in the Southwest Plaza — relocation from the Palmdale area.

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer, underscored the importance of relocating Bahamasair’s ticket office to the southwestern area of New Providence Island.

“Bahamasair continues to prove to be one of our greatest assets. I assure you of our support and that of the Deputy Prime Minister (the Hon. Chester Cooper),” he said, while also stating that the move is aligned with some of the big-ticket items reflected in the National Aviation Strategic Plan.

One is, strengthening financial resilience by innovating Bahamasair’s business model, growing existing markets, and exploring new routes to underserved and emerging markets. More so, it speaks to the airline pursuing additional sources of revenue and lessening its dependence on the public purse to fund operations.

Two, operational efficiency to which Dr. Romer noted that Bahamasair has been enhancing its strategic planning exercises to ensure a leaner and more efficient operation.

He added that the recent partnership with Qatar Airways, through a consultative exchange, would undertake a comprehensive overview of all aspects of operations and develop a business plan that will become the model for the region.

Another area is that of service excellence – people are at the center of what is being done at Bahamasair

“Nobody could do it like Bahamians and nobody does it better than Bahamasair,” said Dr. Romer who also acknowledged that, “We must explore ways to do it better and be better, by putting a greater emphasis on customer satellite satisfaction and the urgency in resolving problems that will arise. Customers must remain the priority, alongside safety.”

A final plan is enhancing human capital development. According to Dr. Romer, “Bahamasair will play an integral role in advancing our strategy to develop existing and emerging aviators, succession planning, advancing the role of women, and creating a system of mentorship that includes using retired professionals as mentors.”

Tracy Cooper, Managing Director of Bahamasair Holdings Ltd., shed light on the decision-making process in the relocation of the CTO.

“The decision to relocate the CTO from Palmdale to Carmichael Road was a very careful and deliberate consideration,” he said. “One of the key factors in the decision was to ensure that our new location would not only cater to the business community but also provide a convenient and accessible service point for our valued residents.”

Added Cooper, “In that regard, Carmichael Road often referred to as City 2000, emerged as the ideal choice – offering a host of amenities and the perfect alignment with the needs of Bahamasair.”

This he said also reflects Bahamasair’s commitment to provide its customers with top-notch service in a welcoming and accessible environment.

“We firmly that this new CTO will not only serve as the gateway to our exceptional airline services but also as a symbol of our dedication to enhancing the travel experience for everyone in The Bahamas,” Cooper added.

He thanked the team of Bahamasair, including the 15 staff members at the Carmichael location for their dedication to the airline and what it means to the country according to its slogan “We don’t just fly there, we live there…”

Also participating in the ceremony were retiree Wilfred Williams with the opening prayer; remarks by Tanya Pratt, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bahamasair; Vote of Thanks by Samantha Lookie, Director of Commercial, Sales, and Marketing; Ribbon Cutting by Wilfred Williams – president Bahamasair Retirees Association, and Blessing of the Building by Apostle Raymond Wells. The Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band provided entertainment.