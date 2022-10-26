BAHAMIAN MALE ARRESTED: OVER $400,000.00 DOLLARS CONFISCATED

Nassau| A 57 year old Bahamian male of Bernard Road, is in police custody after being found in possession of over four hundred thousand ($400,000.00) dollars in mixed currency.

Officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by officers from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch arrested the male around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 25th October 2022.

Preliminary reports reveal that officers were conducting routine traffic stops in the Cable Beach area, when they conducted a search of a flatbed truck and found a large amount of cash.

Officers later executed a search warrant on the driver’s residence and found an additional amount of cash, in Bahamian and U.S. currency.

The cash confiscated totaled over $400,000.00 and is believed to be from the Proceeds of Crime.

Active police investigations continue.