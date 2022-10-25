Rogue GB mortician delivered dirt to a family while throwing their relative in the bushes of East End, Grand Bahama to rot!

Police found a skeleton remains deep in the bushes of EAST END GB with a toe tag still on…

File Photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a rogue funeral home operator on the island of Grand Bahama has been arrested and detained by Central Detective Unit officers following the discovery of skeletal remains on the island.

Police found human remains on Saturday in the bushes of East End, Grand Bahama with a toe tag still on.

The funeral director is alleged to have collected funds from a family to bury their loved one, but, rather than offering the proper burial services, the rogue mortician discarded the body deep in bushes like an animal – leaving the toe tag on the victim and leaving police confused, and now family distraught.

But what is worse…now that police have found the remains … we’ve learned that the rogue mortician (who we believe has no license to operate such services) delivered to the family of the deceased dirt that he claimed were the ashes of the victim who was supposed to be cremated.

BP wonders who had given birth to some of these animals operating in the country?! WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!