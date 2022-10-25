GG and PM Davis at Investiture on Bimini…

GG Smith and PM Davis along with honoured residents of Bimini.

PM Davis

BIMINI, The Bahamas — His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, O.N., GCMG, Governor General and Chancellor of the Societies of Honour, presided over the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Investiture of National Honours 2022, for Awardees of Bimini, in the Mango Room, Resorts World, Bimini, on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis gave the keynote address. Also attending the ceremony were the Hon. Obadiah Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development; and the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)