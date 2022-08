Ashley Lockhart and five of her six girls.

Philly, USA| Bahamas Press is learning that on Saturday August 6, 2022, 32-Year-Old Philadelphia Pennsylvania mom of six stabbed to death 18 times allegedly by her children’s father. This sad violent incident which took place in broad daylight in America now leaves her daughters motherless.

The ages of all of the girls are 10, 8, 6, 5, 4 and 5 months. LOCKHART had a restraing order on her lover who police confirmed was still not in custody.

Pray for the girls. May she rest in peace.