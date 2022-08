Prime Minister Davis rallying his team.

PM Davis: While we didnt win yesterday’s game of pastors vs politicians, we celebrated Carlos Ried’s efforts to promote peace on our streets by coming together as a community to do our part in the fight against crime by supporting our young people and holding hands on this issue.

I was excited to support the Annual Peace on da Streets Basketball Classic with my colleagues. I look forward to next year’s tournament and our victory against the pastors.