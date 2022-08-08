Woman to be charged following that drowning of the 11-year-old child…

Magistrate Court

BP Breaking| Police are confirming they will arraign a 42-year-old woman of Eight Street The Grove in the drowning death of that 11-year-old child in YELLOW Elder last week.

The young child was identified as 11-year-old Gerodo Atwill Taylor.

Police will also charge:

