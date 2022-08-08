Woman to be charged following that drowning of the 11-year-old child…

BP Breaking| Police are confirming they will arraign a 42-year-old woman of Eight Street The Grove in the drowning death of that 11-year-old child in YELLOW Elder last week.
The young child was identified as 11-year-old Gerodo Atwill Taylor.
Police will also charge:
Police Report
• Arraignments
• Suspects Arrested in Recent Murder
• Inagua Police Make Drug Arrest
• Police Continue to Confiscate Illegal Handguns
• Police Recover Stolen Motorcycle
• Four Arrested Suspected Handgun & Marijuana Confiscated
• Police Seek Help in Locating Armed Robbery Suspects
• Police Seek Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle & Suspect/s