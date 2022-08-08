Junkanoo Summer Festival closes out in Grand Style

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The final night of the Junkanoo Summer Festival closed out in grand style on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the festival returned on July 2, 2022 after several years’ hiatus, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic; much to the delight of residents and tourists.

The festival ended as it began with vibrant Junkanoo rush-outs by various Junkanoo groups, display of authentic Bahamian arts and crafts by artisans, and delectable cuisine served up to patrons on never-ending queues.

The finale lineup included: Junkanoo Rush-outs by The Immortals, Colors, Roots, and The Valley Boys. Also performing were the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band; with top Bahamian musicians Fanshawn and Blaudy backed by Shad Collie & the VIP’S Band among others, closing out the night on the big stage. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)