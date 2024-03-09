Bahamian sent to US Prison for sending 90 guns into the country to murder people!

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A Bahamian living in Florida has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for trafficking over 90 guns into The Bahamas.

Kingsley Wilson faced a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison when he appeared before Federal Judge John Antoon for sentencing.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating Wilson in January 2022 after three guns bought by Wilson in Florida were recovered from crime scenes in The Bahamas.

Between January 2022 and July 2023, Wilson pretended to buy 92 firearms for himself when he was really illegally buying them and selling them to others.

Wilson pleaded guilty, avoiding a trial.