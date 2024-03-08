Rt. Hon. Algernon S.P.B Allen KC and Rev’d Diana Francis to Co-Chair Urban Renewal Programme…

Government commits some $5 million to Small Homes Repairs in Urban Renewal…

Rt. Hon. Algernon S.P.B Allen KC and Rev’d Diana Francis – Co-Chairs the Revitalized Urban Renewal Programme

NASSAU| News coming out of the Parliament Thursday afternoon announced by the Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Hon. Keith Bell KC confirmed the Hon. Algernon S.P.B. Allen and Rev’d Diana Francis have accepted the Davis Government’s invitation to Co-Chair the Revitalized Urban Renewal Programme.

Minister Bell added that the Davis Government’s work in Urban Renewal builds on the groundbreaking and transformative work of former Housing Minister Hon. Allen. “His visionary leadership serves as a beacon for our efforts to rejuvenate neglected areas bringing new life to our communities.”

The Housing and Urban Renewal Minister noted that Rev’d Diana Francis (Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church) has been recognized for her transformative work with disadvantaged and marginalized youth and added that she has continued her work in service to community building. He noted that their acceptance to head the Revitalized Urban Community Programme is a testament to their unwavering dedication to our community.

Minister Bell added that the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance has assured significant funding of some $5 million to carry out work in our historic communities through the Home Repair Programme.

