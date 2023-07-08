Bahamians honoured with Special Golden Jubilee of Independence Award for their contributions to Nation Building…

RBDF Band at Government House.

STATEMENT| His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir Cornelius Smith ON GCMG, acting on the

recommendation of the Prime Minister, based on the advice of a blue-ribbon group comprising

eminent historians, distinguished retired public servants, and leading figures in the media and

cultural community, is pleased to announce for general information that the persons named

below have been selected for the Special Golden Jubilee of Independence Award in recognition

of their outstanding contributions to The Bahamas in various spheres of human endeavor

encompassing both the pre-Independence and post-Independence periods of Bahamian history.

This Special Golden Jubilee Award is conceptually similar to the award made in 1998 on the Silver

Jubilee of Independence except that on this historic occasion, the Award has been expanded to

include not only persons who are still living but also, in approximately equal number, persons

who are to be honoured posthumously.

The Special Golden Jubilee Awards will be formally presented at a public ceremony later this year

at which time a special commemorative book containing brief biographies and photographs of

the honourees will be published as well.

It is to be noted that the Special Golden Jubilee Award is distinct from the awards under the

National Honours system which will be the subject of a separate announcement on July 10th, 2023.

Mr. Cleophas Adderley Jr. – OBE (posthumously)

Dame Anita Mildred Allen – DBE

The Rt.. Hon. Paul L. Adderley – CB (posthumously)

Mr. Rodney E. Bain – CMG (posthumously)

Sir Baltron Bethel – KCMG, CMG

Mrs. Marion Bethel-Sears

Sir Michael Barnett – KT.

Mr. Edward Clement Bethel (posthumously)

His Excellency Eldred Edison Bethel (posthumously)

Dr. Keva Bethel – CMG (posthumously)

The Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Gwennett Bostwick – CB, DBE

Dr. Cornville Brown – CD

Rev. Dr. H.W. Brown (posthumously)

Mr. Jackson Burnside III (posthumously)

The Rt. Excellent Sir Milo Boughton Butler- NH, ON, GCMG, KT,GCVO (posthumously)

Mr. Ronnie Butler – MBE (posthumously)

Rev. Kenris Carey – OBE

Sir Edward Charles Carter – KCMG (posthumously)

Mrs. Eileen Dupuch Carron – CD, CMG

The Most Hon. Sir Gerald Cash – ON, GCMG, KT, GCOV, KCVO, OBE (posthumously)

Mr. Jasrado Prince Hermis Arrington Chisholm Jr.

The Rt. Hon. Perry Gladstone Christie

Mr. Winston Cooper (posthumously)

Dr. Desiree Cox

Mrs. Sheila M. Culmer

The Most Hon. Sir Clifford Darling – ON, KT,GCVO, (posthumously)

The Most Hon. Dame Ivy Dumont – ON, GCMG

Sir Alfred Etienne Jerome Dupuch – KT, OBE (posthumously)

Rt. Reverend Michael Hartley Eldon – CMG (posthumously)

His Grace Bishop Neil C. Ellis – CMG

The Rt. Excellent Sir Randol Francis Fawkes – NH, KT (posthumously)

The Most Hon. Sir Arthur Foulkes – ON, GCMG, KCMG

The Hon. Carlton E. Francis – CB (posthumously)

Mr. Percy Francis – MBE

Mr. Stephen Gardiner

Mr. Edward Gerald Patrick St. George – (posthumously)

The Rt. Hon. Timothy Gibson –CB, MBE(posthumously)

His Grace the Most Reverend Drexel Gomez – CMG

Mr. Peter John Goulandris – CBE

Captain Betram Rolly Gray – OM, MB (posthumously)

Sir Burton P.C. Hall – KT

The Most Hon. Arthur D. Hanna – ON (posthumously)

Sir Frederick Asa Hazelwood – KCMG

The Rt. Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingraham

Mrs. Mary Ingraham (posthumously)

The Rt. Hon. Sir Kendal G.L. Isaacs – CB, KCMG, CBE (posthumously)

His Excellency Wendall K. Jones

The Hon. Dame Doris Johnson – OB, DBE (posthumously)

Sir Geoffrey Adams D. Johnstone – KCMG (posthumously)

Mrs. Nikki Kelly

The Rt. Hon. Sir Durward Knowles – CB, KT, OBE (posthumously)

Mr. Richard Brent Malone – MBE (posthumously)

The Rt. Hon. Sir Clement T. Maynard – CB, KT (posthumously)

Mrs. Margaret McDonald – CBE, CVO (posthumously)

Mrs. Patricia Glinton-Meicholas – OM

Mr. Eddie Minnis

Ms. Mary Moseley – (posthumously)

Captain Fernley Palmer – MBE

Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson – OD

His Grace the Most Reverend Patrick Pinder – CMG

The Hon. Cynthia Pratt – CD

Monsignor Preston Moss – OM, CMG (posthumously)

Dr. Myles Egbert Munroe – MB, OBE (posthumously)

The Hon. Dr. Bernard Nottage – DM (posthumously)

The Rt. Excellent Sir Lynden O. Pindling – NH, ON, KCMG, (posthumously)