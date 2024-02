Pictured L- R: Troy Sampson, General Manager, BAIC; Leroy Major, Executive Chairman, BAIC; and Earl Beneby, Corporate Manager/Corporate & Commercial Services, Bank of Bahamas. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna).

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank of the Bahamas (BOB) to provide loan facilities to assist farmers who wish to expand their businesses and acquire land. A signing ceremony was held at BAIC headquarters on Tuesday, 27th February 2024.