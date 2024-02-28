Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) calls on Environment Minister

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Officials of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations including Alexis Bonte, FAO representative for Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas, and in-country representative for Venezuela, along with His Excellency Ambassador Winston Pinnock, Permanent Representative to the FAO in Rome, Italy, called on the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Environment on February 22, 2024.

Their discussions included potential environmental projects that intersect with agriculture with the possibility of potential partnerships. Also present for the call were David Davis, Permanent Secretary; Keith Philippe, FAO National Correspondent; Precious Thompson, FAO National Consultant; Shacara Lightbourne, FAO Project Manager; Fayne Thompson and Keino Cambridge, MENR Consultants. Pictured from left: Fayne Thompson, MENR Consultant; David Davis, Permanent Secretary; the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; Alexis Bonte, FAO representative for Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas and in-country representative for Venezuela; the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Environment; HE Ambassador Winston Pinnock, Permanent Representative to the FAO in Rome, Italy; and Keino Cambridge, MENR Consultant.