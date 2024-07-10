Battle of the Bands hosted by Urban Renewal and the Royal Bahamas Police Force

Special Guests at the Battle of the Bands 2024

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, gave remarks at The Battle of the Bands, Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gym. The event of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Davis and Mrs. Davis.

Mrs. Davis remarked:

Prime Minister Davis sends both his regrets and love as he is out of the country on official government business.



I thank the organizers of this collaborative cultural event where government agencies work together in advancement of the public good.



It is the policy of this government to support and build the orange economy into a significant pillar of the National economy through youth development, fine arts, creative arts, performance art and culture.



Some of our more significant and globally renowned personalities made their indelible mark through art and culture. Luminaries such Sir Sidney Poitier, Calvin Lockhart, Johnny Kemp Mychal Thompson and Buddy Hield come to mind.



I refer to the illustrious and glorious history of the arts to put today’s BATTLE OF THE BANDS into proper context. Art and culture has built a reputation for promoting peace, love and unity as this year’s theme strongly suggests.



Art and culture have helped to bring global wars and civil unrest to an end. So as these youth unleash sounds through music, I encourage them to strike a tune for conflict resolution. Protest against gang violence in our communities and in our schools while you use melody, rhythm and harmony to promote peace in the streets, love in the homes and unity among our people nationwide.



I wish all of our participants much luck and success in a most spirited competition of our children’s self expression and display of skill and creativity.



Thank you for your kind invitation and MAY THE BEST BAND WIN.



Good afternoon.