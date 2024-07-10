CLAP BACK BY THE PEOPLE OF ELEUTHERA!

Philip Bethel

Dear Editor,

We the people of South and Central Eleuthera has something to say and we want our message be made clear!

Philip Bethel, the so-called Pastor, who supported his drug dealer sons all his life, continues to disrespect the sitting Member of Parliament for Central & South Eleuthera and has been doing so from the moment the MP was nominated.

We encourage our beloved Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis to take this matter in hand.

It was Mr. Bethel, who blatantly supported the FNM, harassed this government to lease his old, dilapidated building, which the government had to spend thousands of dollars to bring to a state of readiness, for $5000.00 per month.

The 83-year-old man is just jealous of the young. Our hardworking and committed Cabinet Minister Clay Sweeting who has done more in Eleuthera than Bethel did in all his time as an MP. In fact, Mr Bethel did nothing for Eleutherans but take from them for himself and his family in the height of the Pindling reign. Bethel was the MP for ¼ of a century and I challenge my fellow Eleutherans to look around Eleuthera and point out one monumental thing that Philip Bethel did other than take, take, take.

He is the epitome of the “all for me baby” syndrome.

We are calling on the beloved PM to make the hard decision and confirm his support for his Cabinet Minister, Hon. Clay Sweeting, and disassociate himself from the people who had their time and have lived their whole entire life on the government’s dime! Bethel has sucked from the nipple of the public purse all his life and we will not allow this nonsense to continue against our MP! Betthel your erais over, and that it is indeed a New Day with CLAY1!

Signed,

Eleuthera’s VOICE!