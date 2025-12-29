Local BCB Director of News Tanya Smith-Cartwright passes Dec 29, 2025 0 188 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Tanya Smith-Cartwright NASSAU| BAHAMAS PRESS extends deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Tanya Smith-Cartwright, Director of News and Local Programming at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.She was a dedicated soul to journalism and broadcasting in the country who left an indelible mark through her leadership, excellence, and commitment to telling the stories of The Bahamas.Tanya’s work shaped national conversations, anchored integrity in news, and mentored countless professionals within the industry.She was a devout Anglican and member of The Valley Boy. Today we at BP pray for her soul.May she rest in peace. Amen!