Dr Darius Unwala MD passes following a prolonged illness…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning of the passing of Dr Darius Unwala this evening.

Dr Unwala was a graduate of the University of Manchester Medical School in the U.K.,. He was a board-certified urologist in the United States, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Canada, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, a member of the Medical Association of The Bahamas and The Bahamas Medical Council. Dr. Unwala was recognised in The Bahamas ‘40 under 40’ awards in 2013 and he was awarded the Bahamian Icon Award for his outstanding contributions to health in 2016.

He served on the Executive Board of Directors of the Cancer Society of the Bahamas and was a Director and Treasurer of the Brighter Bahamas Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving life, health and well-being through reading and wider availability of books for all.

We at BP offer our deep condolences to his wife Rashmi Unwala, MD and mother attorney Stephanie Unwala.

May he rest in peace.